VAXed VAXXED the FULL FILM

We chose to distribute this film to correct a major issue, which is the suppression of medical data by a governmental agency that
may very well be contributing to a significant health crisis,” said Cinema Libre Chairman Philippe Diaz, adding that the film had
been the victim of “hyper-mediatization…by some members of the media and the documentary community who had not even seen the film,
as well as Tribeca executives, which condemned it as anti-vaccine. This film is not anti-vaccine” but “about making sure that
vaccines are safe for children.”