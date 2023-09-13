BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IMPEACHMENT inquiry ANNOUNCED, but will Biden RESIGN first?
81 views • 09/13/2023

Glenn Beck


Sep 12, 2023


Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has officially directed House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden. According to McCarthy, the House has found that "President Biden did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family's foreign business dealings" and that "bank records show that nearly $20 million in payments were directed to the Biden family members and associates through various Shell companies." But if the inquiry is opened, would Biden resign before things get too intense? And how would the presidency affect VP Kamala Harris? Glenn and Stu discuss why Republicans are making this move now and how it might go.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzXFj3-8_I4

Keywords
presidentbidenkevin mccarthyimpeachmentvice presidentkamala harrisglenn beckspeaker of the houseresignbank recordsinquiryhouse committeesfamily business dealingsshell copmanies
