PORK & the Unclean Pt 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The silly 'churches' teach that God cleansed the ham sandwich, but the Word teaches that God cleansed unclean men. Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/pork/ (2 of 7)Unclean animals are still the vacuum cleaners of the land and water. None of the verses the 'churches' us to justify their bellies are even about animals. Stop marinating in your pew.