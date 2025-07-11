Trump on last night's Russian Ukraine drone strikes: "You'll be seeing things happening."

Loaded question by press. Russia did not strike a hospital with a drone. Another building sustained massive damage close by and caused minor damage and windows to break at the hospital causing fear.

Trump believing Ukrainian lies.... and probably Neocon, Lindsay Grayham sanctions bill against Russia to be possibly signed and announced Monday? Cynthia

X post and video of above damaged hospital:

https://x.com/Reuters/status/1943708109840765319?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet



Adding:

A residential building in Alyoshki (Southern Ukraine) was destroyed by a Ukrainian strike, leaving dozens of civilians trapped beneath the rubble, according to Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo. Just a few hours ago..., more in article, photo :

https://tass.com/emergencies/1988555

