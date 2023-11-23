BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Study finds everyone who got the COVID-19 vaccine has heart damage, says Peter McCullough, MD
2287 views • 11/23/2023

”It looks like almost NO ONE  who took a [COVID-19] shot… has a normal heart.” [ In other words, EVERYONE who got the COVID-19 vaccine has heart damage. ] Peter McCullough, MD tells Maria Zeee on Nov 20, 2023. The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3wgoi0-dr.-peter-mccullough-heart-and-dna-damage-in-every-covid-injected-person.html

The study did a PET scan of the heart on roughly 700 people who had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, and roughly 300 people were were NOT vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The study found the people who were vaccinated, the heart muscle preferred glucose for fuel rather than fatty acids, which indicated metabolic dysfunction of the heart.

[ When the heart muscle cells prefer glucose (rather than fatty acids), as found in the roughly 700 people who got the COVID-19 vaccine, but not the 300 people who did NOT get the vaccine, this indicates metabolic dysfunction or damage of the heart, sometimes resulting from ischemia (inadequate blood supply). ]

The paper that Dr. McCullough refers to in this video clip by Nakahara (Sep 2023) is posted here:
https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/10.1148/radiol.230743

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

heart damagecovid-19 vaccinepeter mccullough md
