Study finds everyone who got the COVID-19 vaccine has heart damage, says Peter McCullough, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
”It looks like almost NO ONE who took a [COVID-19] shot… has a normal heart.” [ In other words, EVERYONE who got the COVID-19 vaccine has heart damage. ] Peter McCullough, MD tells Maria Zeee on Nov 20, 2023. The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3wgoi0-dr.-peter-mccullough-heart-and-dna-damage-in-every-covid-injected-person.html
The study did a PET scan of the heart on roughly 700 people who had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, and roughly 300 people were were NOT vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
The study found the people who were vaccinated, the heart muscle preferred glucose for fuel rather than fatty acids, which indicated metabolic dysfunction of the heart.
[ When the heart muscle cells prefer glucose (rather than fatty acids), as found in the roughly 700 people who got the COVID-19 vaccine, but not the 300 people who did NOT get the vaccine, this indicates metabolic dysfunction or damage of the heart, sometimes resulting from ischemia (inadequate blood supply). ]
The paper that Dr. McCullough refers to in this video clip by Nakahara (Sep 2023) is posted here:
https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/10.1148/radiol.230743
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News