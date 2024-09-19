Providence Mission Hospital in High Performance Robotic Spine Surgery

Providence Mission Hospital As one of the busiest designated adult and pediatric Level II Trauma Centers in the state of California and a center of robotics excellence, Providence Mission Hospital provides a full range of specialty health care services with highly skilled teams treating a multitude of complex conditions. At the forefront is the Mission Neuroscience Institute, the region’s most comprehensive and sophisticated neurology and neurosurgery program.





While earning national recognition for clinical excellence and specialty care from widely respected organizations such as U.S. News & World Report (Best Hospitals), Newsweek (World Best Hospitals) and the Joint Commission, Mission Hospital is, at its heart, a community hospital dedicated to providing exceptionally safe, high quality, compassionate care.





Whether it’s at the Mission Neuroscience Institute, Leonard Cancer Institute, our dedicated pediatric hospital at CHOC Children’s at Mission, or our unique midwifery program, our caregivers offer a personal touch that puts patients at ease, confident in their care.





Providence Mission Hospital has two campuses—Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach. The Mission Viejo campus was founded in 1971 by a group of physicians to meet South Orange County’s rapidly growing health care needs.





In 1959 a group of concerned community members built the Laguna Beach campus after a police officer died while being transported to the nearest hospital at the time. They vowed to ensure that emergency and critical care would always be available to the coastal communities. Providence Mission Hospital continues to innovate and respond to the ever-changing health care need of the community.