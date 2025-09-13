Biomat Healthcare Practitioners' Testimonials

Brought to you by RichwayAndFujiBio.com distributor since 2015, Danny Tseng, of https://bio-mats.com/danny



The Biomat® is a one-of-a-kind healing tool used by doctors, massage therapists, acupuncturists, and more from all over the world. In this video, we have compiled a few testimonials sent in from some of these health/wellness practitioners. They share what makes the Biomat® so special, how it has helped their clients, and why they use it in their practice.

Learn more about the genuine amethyst crystal/far-infrared/negative-ion Biomat FDA-registered medical device to achieve your wellness (AND financial) goal$ and/or overcome any health challenges by visiting: https://biomats.com/danny-tseng/

View clinical studies at: https://Linktr.ee/Biomat & https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer





To order a brand-new copy of a softcover about thermotherapy/hyperthermia book that's NO longer being printed by the publisher (also have in Spanish & Chinese) titled, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees," leave me a VM at my voice only #s below:





1+786.441.2727

cell: 1+305.297.9360 (but I never text)

Toll-free/fax: 1+800.250.8975

Skype: ajnj08 (2 numbers)

[email protected] (PRIMARY

[email protected]

[email protected]





If you email me, be sure to leave me a VM w/ the date & approx. time of your email since I don't check emails regularly.





Or, just send USD$250 (for my time) for each copy (includes worldwide First Class mail shipping) via PayPal to:

PayPal.me/DannyZen

(should redirect to:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/DannyZen





or via CashApp:

https://cash.app/$onehouseoffthegrid





Be sure to TRIPLE-check your shipping address to avoid delays.





To learn how to possibly earn PASSIVE and/or RESIDUAL income WHILE YOU SLEEP by becoming a global Richway distributor, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway





To see if the Biomat and/or Richway's other wellness tools would be a great fit for you, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation





To view a scientific paper titled, "Thermotherapy & Vibroacoustic Therapy in Preventing & Possibly Reversing Dementia & Alzheimer’s," visit: tinyurl.com/BioAcousticMatDementiaStudy (full link:

drive.google.com/file/d/1SRH4ISKtoVOSJTT6hQJ4A8VX6JnlKm_P/view?usp=sharing





Learn more at:

https://bio-mats.com/danny/bioacoustic-mat



