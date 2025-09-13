BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biomat Healthcare Practitioners' Testimonials
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 4 days ago

Brought to you by RichwayAndFujiBio.com distributor since 2015, Danny Tseng, of https://bio-mats.com/danny

The Biomat® is a one-of-a-kind healing tool used by doctors, massage therapists, acupuncturists, and more from all over the world. In this video, we have compiled a few testimonials sent in from some of these health/wellness practitioners. They share what makes the Biomat® so special, how it has helped their clients, and why they use it in their practice.

Learn more about the genuine amethyst crystal/far-infrared/negative-ion Biomat FDA-registered medical device to achieve your wellness (AND financial) goal$ and/or overcome any health challenges by visiting: https://biomats.com/danny-tseng/

View clinical studies at: https://Linktr.ee/Biomat & https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer


To order a brand-new copy of a softcover about thermotherapy/hyperthermia book that's NO longer being printed by the publisher (also have in Spanish & Chinese) titled, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees," leave me a VM at my voice only #s below:


1+786.441.2727

cell: 1+305.297.9360 (but I never text)

Toll-free/fax: 1+800.250.8975

Skype: ajnj08 (2 numbers)

[email protected] (PRIMARY

[email protected]

[email protected]


If you email me, be sure to leave me a VM w/ the date & approx. time of your email since I don't check emails regularly.


Or, just send USD$250 (for my time) for each copy (includes worldwide First Class mail shipping) via PayPal to:

PayPal.me/DannyZen

(should redirect to:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/DannyZen


or via CashApp:

https://cash.app/$onehouseoffthegrid


Be sure to TRIPLE-check your shipping address to avoid delays.


To learn how to possibly earn PASSIVE and/or RESIDUAL income WHILE YOU SLEEP by becoming a global Richway distributor, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway


To see if the Biomat and/or Richway's other wellness tools would be a great fit for you, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation


To view a scientific paper titled, "Thermotherapy & Vibroacoustic Therapy in Preventing & Possibly Reversing Dementia & Alzheimer’s," visit: tinyurl.com/BioAcousticMatDementiaStudy (full link:

drive.google.com/file/d/1SRH4ISKtoVOSJTT6hQJ4A8VX6JnlKm_P/view?usp=sharing


Learn more at:

https://bio-mats.com/danny/bioacoustic-mat


Keywords
pemfbemeramethyst crystalfar-infraredbiomatpain-reliefholistic pain reliefarthritis pain relief
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy