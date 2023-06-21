New footage by German TV Channel - of damaged Nord Stream 2 Pipelines

New footage of damaged Nord Stream pipelines

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline appears to have been blown up by a small explosive device and suffered much less damage than the Nord Stream one, a German TV channel has reported.

Article about it at Sputnik:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/new-video-taken-by-underwater-drone-shows-blown-up-nord-stream-pipelines---1111358993.html







