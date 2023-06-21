New footage by German TV Channel - of damaged Nord Stream 2 Pipelines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New footage of damaged Nord Stream pipelines
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline appears to have been blown up by a small explosive device and suffered much less damage than the Nord Stream one, a German TV channel has reported.
Article about it at Sputnik:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/new-video-taken-by-underwater-drone-shows-blown-up-nord-stream-pipelines---1111358993.html