Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 11, 2023 – 9/11 SPECIAL EDITION: Controlled ECONOMIC demolition of America is now under way

0:00 9/11 SPECIAL EDITION

3:48 #EPA bans water filters

36:46 Biden cancels energy exploration

49:39 Democrats who clearly despise #liberty

52:01 Nike

1:08:55 #China shocks the world





- New Mexico governor's attempt to ban the #SecondAmendment met with fierce resistance

- #DoNotComply public protests begin in #Albuquerque as armed Americans resist #tyranny

- NM Gov. Grisham gives green light to mass shooters to target children in public parks and schools

- #EPA bans water filters that filter out #COVID from water, claiming the filters are "pesticides"

- A government plot to get more Americans killed from contaminated water: storms, hurricanes, fires

- Environmentalists waging WAR against Earth by mass killing #trees for #climatechange

- #Nike closes flagship store in #Portland OR due to rampant shoplifting and collapse of law

- Biden cancels energy exploration in Alaska in latest economic #sabotage of #America

- Liberty Safe company is owned and run by left-wing Democrats who clearly despise #liberty

- The US is a globalist "bully" nation that wages economic sanctions against the world

- The US will lose the war with #Russia and the mirage of US military might will be shattered

- #China shocks the world with 7nm microprocessor breakthrough that defies US sanctions

- Be prepared for the controlled demolition of the #dollar which will transfer assets into the hands of the wealthy elite





