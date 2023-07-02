RFK Jr. Claims Lockheed/CIA Operative, Thane Eugene Cesar, Assassinated His Father

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes the case that Lockheed employee and CIA operative, Thane Eugene Cesar, assassinated his father.
Clip compilation by The Liberty Daily: https://rumble.com/v2xjxaa-shock-rfk-jr-reveals-real-killer-of-his-father-thane-eugene-cesar-lockheed-.html
(June 24, 2023) Full interview of RFK Jr. on ‘Club Random with Bill Maher’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0dQD1Z6j60