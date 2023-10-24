The Hippocratic Oath was changed in 1964 - The TRUTH Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pirate Pete
Oct 24, 2023
This is a re-upload because its very important. This video is 14 years old.
STOP TRUSTING THE MEDICAL SYSTEM AND DOCTORS!
the number 1 way folks die is from the so called health care system. Its called Iatrogenic death aka death by doctor or health care.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/eAkA3rwgwdTG/