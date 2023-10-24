The Hippocratic Oath was changed in 1964 - The TRUTH Exposed

Pirate Pete





Oct 24, 2023





This is a re-upload because its very important. This video is 14 years old.

STOP TRUSTING THE MEDICAL SYSTEM AND DOCTORS!

the number 1 way folks die is from the so called health care system. Its called Iatrogenic death aka death by doctor or health care.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/eAkA3rwgwdTG/