BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

KEEP HANDS, ARMS [AND ASS] 🚂 INSIDE TRAIN AT ALL TIMES❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
271 views • 3 months ago

VfB's going to entertain you with a rant on SCUMBAGGERY


DOESN'T IT CHEESE YOU OFF BEING GASLIT BY UTTER MORONS⁉️


Posted this yesterday in PENCIL NECK ✏ ADAM SCHIFF❗, but did not provide context; this all has to do with the ongoing but totally BUSTED Charlottesville Part Deux online WN deradicalization gay-op


THIS IS WHAT YOU GET WHEN YOU'RE A STUPID SCUMBAG 🥊🤕🤣


https://imgflip.com/i/9xlo6u - come back if you dare, schmuck 😁 @CanadianFaygit1324❗ [he was gaslighting on the video about GASLIGHTING❗]


Was in an inordinate amount of agony last night, so put the episode of The Today Show to bed; woke up very early this morning to more distress...but I digress


One of the ringleaders of the op, Dave Gahary, admits to much during the episode [and listen as to how these derad agents disagree and fight with each other over bloody NONsense [pun intended]:


https://rumble.com/v6uvowr-the-today-show-monday.html [for the purposes of this, start listening at 6:20:00]


Roughly halfway into the show, TheRealTuber joins in with All I'm Sayin to go over the Gahary call-in to Davis Lurmann's show [also featuring two losers whom bring absolutely nothing but CRINGE - one calls himself PhDintheJQ [but should actually call himself StuckInDetention or GEDinthePJs] and Wigger Waffen [who makes halfway decent metal songs on SUNO] and all involved care more about the messenger, rather than the message]


THAT IS WHY YOU LOSE ✅


Thanks to Jim Crenshaw for posting this; he reposted my RAM NOT QUITE SO TOUGH vid - why is it that people complain about video reposts⁉️


It's like these idiots threatening DMCA reports for LEGITIMATE CRITICISM


THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS, SCUMBAGS❗


IF YOU OFFER IT FREELY - THAT'S WHAT IT IS - FREE ✅


YOU DON'T GET TO MAKE CONDITIONS UPON IT...OR ELSE IT ISN'T 'FREE'


MAKE THE COMMENTS WORTH IT FOR THE NEXT GUY OR GAL TO READ 🫡


KEEP YOUR HANDS, ARMS AND ASS INSIDE THE TRAIN AT ALL TIMES.

What is it with these people and trains? Dumb ass.


Source: ⁣https://old.bitchute.com/video/SPtq2747p7DU/


Thumbnail: ⁣https://imgflip.com/i/9xnn3v

Keywords
goteemwhatwhatwhattrain etiquettedo not redeem saardankyucumagin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy