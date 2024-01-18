Will this Peace treaty launch 7 year tribulation and the Rapture. "Signs of His Coming"

"SINGS OF HIS COMING" pt 1....Is the PEACE TO PROSPERITY agreement the one found in the book of Daniel? who is the ANTICHRIST and is he on earth today? Watch this study on the coming 7 year tribulation period and see how close we are to the Rapture of the church. Ministry website is scmministries.org for prayer email your request to [email protected]. For scriptures to stand in prayer click on the prayer drop down and you will see a variety of scriptures to support your prayer needs. Be Blessed..Pastor Samuel C Martinez