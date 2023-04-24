Zionism Unzipped: Israeli Police Violent Raid On Al-Aqsa Mosque Leaves Muslims Wounded and Outraged

Heavily armed Israeli police violently stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City last night. The police fired stun grenades, rubber bullets, and tear gas at Palestinians who were praying inside the Mosque during Ramadan. Israeli police ruffed up numerous Palestinians as they forcibly cleared the holy site. They also arrested over 300 Palestinians inside the mosque. We have shocking videos of the Israeli police raid.

We'll cover the insanity coming from the radical Zionist Israeli government, along with drag queens infiltrating Anheuser-Busch. You can go to jail for saying a boy is a boy, a girl is a girl in Canada, and one woman is denied adoption because of her Christian beliefs, plus much more on this edition of TruNews.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/5/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day