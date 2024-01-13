R.I.P GONZALO LIRA MANY THANKS TO ALL THOSE COVERING HIS SAD PASSING, WE ARE ALL TOGETHER IN THIS.

In my following of the Ukraine conflict I have seen this man and listened to him many times. I did not know he had a relationship with Dima on the Military Summery Channel _ A place and voice I visit regularly before making my own content. Not my usual video. If you dont follow politics just pass on this one.

Link to Dima's story on Gonzalo:https://rumble.com/v46qm63-new-details-about-the-death-of-gonzalo-missile-strike.-military-summary-and.html

