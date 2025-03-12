What Does It Mean to Be Adopted into God's Family?

Are you truly a child of God? What does the Bible say about spiritual adoption? In this episode of Let’s Talk, Roderick Webster dives deep into the biblical concept of adoption and what it means to be part of God's family.



✅ Learn how adoption in the Bible differs from how we often think of it today.

✅ Discover the rights and privileges that come with being a child of God.

✅ Understand the powerful message in Galatians 4 about our inheritance in Christ.



📖 Key Bible Verses: John 3:3, 1 Peter 2:2, Galatians 4:1-7

🙏 Want to grow spiritually? Stay tuned for the next episode where we discuss The Benefits of Being Adopted into God’s Family!



