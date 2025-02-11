BrightLearn - Fowl: Bird Flu: It's Not What You Think by Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny

Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny challenges the conventional narrative surrounding bird flu in her book, arguing that the pandemic fear is driven less by the virus itself and more by media manipulation, corporate interests, and environmental degradation. She contends that the real threat lies in toxic chemicals weakening immune systems rather than the virus. Tenpenny highlights coordinated media campaigns as tools to instill fear and drive vaccine demand, often funded by pharmaceutical companies. Tenpenny calls for addressing environmental contamination, particularly dioxins and other pollutants, as a more sustainable approach to combating disease, urging collective action to clean up ecosystems rather than relying on mass vaccination.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here