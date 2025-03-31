Guilty Until Proven Innocent | How Can You Be Justified Before God?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover the transformative gift of justification and what it means to be "in Christ" in this powerful devotion by Pastor Roderick Webster. Drawing from key Scriptures like Romans 5, Job 25, and John 3:36, this episode of Words From The Word reveals why humanity’s sinful nature demands salvation—and how Jesus’ sacrifice offers freedom from condemnation. Are you already guilty before God’s judgment? Learn why the verdict is guilty without Christ, and how accepting Him as Savior changes everything.
📖 Key Topics Covered:
The gift of justification through faith
Why humanity is condemned without Christ
Urgent invitation to accept salvation
Biblical truths about God’s wrath and grace
If you’re searching for peace with God or questioning your spiritual standing, this message is for you. Don’t wait—eternity hangs in the balance. Subscribe for daily devotions and share this life-changing truth!
#Salvation #Justification #InChrist #Grace #ChristianDevotional
00:00Introduction and Purpose
01:07The Gift of Justification
02:23Scriptural Foundations
05:04Man's Sinful Nature
06:24The Need for Salvation
07:34In Christ or Out of Christ
08:52God's Judgment and Our Verdict
11:05Invitation to Accept Christ
11:11Conclusion and Blessings