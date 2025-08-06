BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Beyond the Wreckage Michael Schratt on ET Motives and the Human Agenda
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
34 views • 1 month ago

A rare conversation where Michael Schratt looks beyond UFO crashes to explore alien intentions, hybrid programs, and Earth’s role in the ET agenda.


Michael Schratt and Brian Ruhe explore the long-term presence of extraterrestrials (ETs) on Earth, possibly for thousands of years. Schratt shares accounts from crash retrievals, whistleblower testimonies, and military witnesses—highlighting secrecy, compartmentalization, and the global cover-up of recovered ET craft and bodies.


Thank you to artist Jennifer MacKenzie for the thumbnail image. Her website is www.livingskycraft.com .


They discuss:


• ET presence & abductions: Possible bases under oceans or mountains, the Grey hybridization agenda, and the karmic non-intervention theory.

• PLFs (Programmable Life Forms): Military-created beings posing as ETs, detailed through testimony and Greer’s research.

• Crash retrievals: First-hand reports from Wright-Patterson AFB, Cherry Point (NC), Cherry Creek (NV), Fort Riley (KS), and others—featuring exotic craft, failed penetration attempts, and body bags.

• Disclosure obstacles: Schratt criticizes 80 years of failed democratic action, proposing open congressional hearings with legacy witnesses from Leonard Stringfield’s files.

• UFO secrecy and politics: From Barry Goldwater’s denied access to speculation about President Trump’s limited briefing, Schratt argues disclosure is above presidential authority.

• Visual documentation: Schratt stresses the need for accurate illustrations, noting current AI tools fall short of depicting historical UFO scenes.


Action Points:

• Michael will join our Vancouver UFO & Preparing for ET Contact Meetup group on Sept. 20, 2025 @ 11am PST. Please join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/events/310098840/

• Review Leonard Stringfield’s Crash Retrievals.

• Explore further evidence on PLFs beyond Greer’s findings.

• Coordinate timing for a follow-up video discussion featuring Brian’s ET Hypothesis and Michael’s response.


Michael Schratt's website: http://www.projectblueroom.com/

Michael's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@michaelschrattofficial

Michael's book on Amazon: DARK FILES: A Pictorial History of Lost, Forgotten and Obscure UFO Encounters https://www.amazon.com/DARK-FILES-Pictorial-Forgotten-Encounters/dp/0578369265/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1


Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Our Univesity Galacticus website is https://universitygalacticus.org/

Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.

Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.


Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe


MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/


My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

ufosbrian ruhemichael schrattufo crash retrievals
