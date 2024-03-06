BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why You Should Always Start With A Low Dose of Ivermectin!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
2
130 views • 03/06/2024

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:

http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Worldwide Supplier For Organic Food Grade Coconut Activated Charcoal Powder:

https://www.sacredpurity.com/activatedcharcoal.html


What Is Ivermectin? - https://bitly.ws/U9eL

Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bitly.ws/Ur5s

4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/41ZXK0o

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://bitly.ws/ZeZx

Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://bit.ly/482qU0x

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TFyU

Why I DO NOT Recommend Ingesting IVERMECTIN HORSE PASTE! - https://bitly.ws/3267W


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Why You Should Always Start With A Low Dose of Ivermectin!


Ivermectin is widely recommended in the alternative detox world to kill parasites that negatively affect people's health holistically.


One thing people need to be aware of before even ingesting Ivermectin is why you should always start with a low dose; in this video, "Why You Should Always Start With a Low Dose of Ivermectin!" I talk about this extensively.


I also talk about the optimal starting dose, the highest recommended dose you can increase to over time, and more around this subject.


If you want to learn extensively about everything mentioned above, watch this video from start to finish!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan

Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
ivermectinivermectin protocolivermectin safetyivermectin dosewhy you should always start with a low dose of ivermectinivermectin starting doseivermectin dosinghow to use ivermectin for humans
