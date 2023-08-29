BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Football: Attacking Multiple Coverages with the Drive Concept
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
12 views • 08/29/2023

In this course, Coach Mohns details his favorite "inside triangle read", the Drive Concept. Coach walks you through the base routes and QB progressions, and uses practice and game cut-ups to show you the detailed ins and outs of the concept. Over the course of six chapters, you'll learn how to install the Drive Concept from 2x2 and 3x1 formations, how to add a mesh and rail element, and how to package the drive concept with other passing schemes like sail, verts, and the inside fade. Learn more @

https://bit.ly/44uC2Ba

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

