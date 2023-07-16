BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HORMONE THERAPY “MAGIC:” Sex, weight loss, get more hair, breast cancer treatment, and infertility cures.
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 07/16/2023

Listen now (20 min) | This is a free chapter from Hormone Secrets, which is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold. The award-winning author (moi) has over 150 five-star reviews. Do hormones improve sex? Yes. Testosterone has obvious effects for nearly everyone, and progesterone helps women. Estrogen improves sexuality for both men and women. Some hormone doctors give older men one or two mg a day to raise their levels to the normal youthful numbers of about 50-80 pg/ml. This does not feminize them. When thyroid is dosed to produce blood levels at the top of the “normal” lab range, many men and women report more interest. (I have experienced this.) And HGH produces sexual improvement for many users.


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 6f550a31f810c2e1


Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy