The Rivers - On You

Music Video: On You by The Rivers.
This is a song from our 1st demo and the footage is from the film
The Amazing Mr. X (1948) which is in the public domain and not
under copywrite.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Amazing_Mr._X
There'll be 14 video's in all and you can listen to the songs here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/
Some info on the music video project here:
https://thephantomknocks.com
Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham