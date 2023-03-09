devils workshop #19 - gestalt of godric (audio fix)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
exploring one potential structure for organized anarchy bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kuNk7l... http://apestrongtogether.xyz update: due to editing error, at the 33:33 mark, i reference a screen that doesn't show up. the screen i am referencing is the same screen shot as at the 38:00 mark (ie, front porch in developed community)
(fixed audio issues with some speakers)