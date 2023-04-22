9 Weeks Out from The Universe-I got a new suit!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Susan Hill is competing in The Universe Bodybuilding Competition in Teaneck , NJ June 30th 2023 in the Masters 60+ category. The winner takes home a pro card, the coveted title for any amateur. To get your free PDF of which foods interfere with fat loss click here http://www.susanhill.xyz/belly-fat-secrets-PDF