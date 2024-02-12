🚨The CEO of the Largest Bank in Nigeria, along with Former Chair of NGX, Died on a Helicopter Crash on their way to the Super Bowl



• Herbert Wigwe - Net Worth $65.2 Million



• Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo - Net Worth $100 million



Herbert Wigwe, along with his wife and son were among the six people on board when the aircraft went down shortly after 10 p.m. near Interstate 15.



The crash happened south of I-15 near Halloran Springs Road, about 75 miles (120 km) northeast of Barstow, according to Michael Graham of the National Transportation Safety Board.



The aircraft did not have a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder and was not required to have them..



The Airbus EC-130 left Palm Springs Airport at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday and was traveling to Boulder City, Nevada, Graham said.



Boulder City is about 26 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are set to play in the Super Bowl 58.



Flight-tracking data shows the helicopter was traveling along the interstate about 1,000 to 1,500 feet (304.80 to 457.20 meters) above ground level.



The aircraft made a slight right turn, turning south of the roadway, and the data then shows a gradual descent and increasing ground speed.



The wreckage site shows that helicopter hit the ground with its nose low at a right-bank angle,



The flight was a charter operated by Orbic Air LLC.

