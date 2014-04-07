[Apr 7, 2014] SEED Audio Drama - Behind the Scenes (1.9K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here are a few clips from the first recording session. The exceptionally talented Rick Hummer not only provides the voice of our narration, but he is also playing several parts, including the New Yorker, SFC. Danny "Dino" Pierce, but also the Agartha Team's NCOIC, MSGT. Allen "Big Al" Calhoun.
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy