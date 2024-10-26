⭕️Urgent Evac message by Hezbullah to Israelis - hour ago, to 25 settlements

⭕️Urgent message by Hezbullah to Israelis

Hezbollah issues a statement in Hebrew, asking the residents of israeli settlements in the north to evacuate, as their settlements became deployment centers for the israeli military that carries our the aggression against Lebanon.

"To all residents of the settlements mentioned in this statement. You are requested to evacuate immediately.

Your settlements have become a place of deployment for the enemy military forces attacking Lebanon.

As a result, they have become legitimate military targets for the air and missile forces of the Islamic Resistance."

Settlements that have received an evacuation order from Hezbollah:

Kiryat Shmona, Yesod HaMa'ala, Ayelet HaShaher, Hatzo Hajilit, Karmiel, Maalot Tarshiha, Ivin Manihim, Nahariyya, Rosh Pina, Shamir, Shaal, Meron, Cabri, Avirim, Delton, Nafi Ziv, Katsrin, Kfar Hanina, Manot, Beit Ha'imik, Kfar Faradim, Harashim, Beeria, Kdmat Tsfi, Bar Yohai.

💬🇮🇱 The last time Hezbollah issued a warning like that was asking citizens who reside near military infrastructure to stay away from it. However, this one asks for complete evacuation, we may witness a broader range of targeting by Hezbollah following this statement, which asked for the evacuation of 25 settlements

Iran informed Israel through a foreign intermediary that it will not respond to its strikes, reports Sky News Arabia.

Just announced, Five israeli soldiers have reportedly been killed in battles in Southern Lebanon, as per israeli media outlets.





