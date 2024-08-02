HIV Vaccine Experiments on the Military No safety tests since 1986

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Pete Santilli: I believe that the pharmaceutical industrial complex is more powerful and more damaging to humanity than the military-industrial complex.

Dr Judy Mikovits: Our military was experimented on by Robert Redfield and Deborah Birx with the HIV vaccine, right after my PhD in the 90s. They gave young men AIDS, psychosis. With the shots and that's what our paper and our book Plague of Corruption showed you. It also showed you the criminal Vaccine Court, which isn't a court at all, but a criminal organization. That law has been disobeyed at every level of the government, which Dell Bigtree and the Informed Consent Action Network, along with Children's Health Defense proved with Freedom of Information Act in 2019: Not one safety test was done on any vaccine since 1986. Hear me not one placebo-controlled study. They are liable for the premeditated murder of 8% of our country.

04/23/2023 - Pete Santilli Show: https://rumble.com/v2kbt8u-dr.-judy-mikovits-hep-b-vax-was-and-is-a-gain-of-function-clinical-trial-on.html