Hawaii Governor Josh Green - I'm Already Thinking About Ways for the State to Acquire That Land...
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
88 views • 09/07/2023

Had to search a bit for this clip as it seems like YouTube scrubbed it pretty quickly after it went viral. Found it but it was cut up with comments. So, I had to splice those out to get the comment in full. There is a slight edit before Governor Green completes his statement but it is the actual statement in full.

His reference to workforce housing has to do with sustainability planning goals based on the SDG (sustainable development goals) of the UN.

unhawaiiagenda 2030mauisustainable developmentlahainapolitics and current eventshawaii firemaui firelahaina firegovernor josh greenhawaii land grab
