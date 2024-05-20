BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Streamline Family Road Trips With Fun Activities and Easy Packing Strategies - Erin Port
Counter Culture Mom
12 months ago


Planning a fun and fulfilling road trip for your family this summer doesn’t have to be a drag! Just ask Erin Port, the founder of Simple Purposeful Living. Erin is also an author and podcast host, and she is an expert at simplifying life so that it’s more enjoyable for everyone. She shares her top tips for organizing an effective road trip when there is a car full of kids to think about. She suggests everything from road trip games to efficient packing techniques that involve ditching the traditional suitcase and embracing organizational containers. Use your time with your family in the car to build relationships, have fun, and explore the world together - stress free!



TAKEAWAYS


Maximize space when you travel and try to stay somewhere along the way with a washer and dryer to minimize the need for extra clothing


Packing cubes are really effective when it comes to utilizing space in the trunk of your car


Your job as a parent is to “set the tone” for the road trip, so have fun with it and keep it stress-free


Don’t forget to have a TRAVEL CHECKLIST when you’re planning a trip



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

TBN K-LOVE Fan Awards: https://www.tbn.org/specials/klove-fan-awards

K-LOVE Fan Awards: https://www.klovefanawards.com/

Travel Planner Printable: https://bit.ly/44eXAn2

Road Trip Blogs: https://bit.ly/3QaQqui


🔗 CONNECT WITH ERIN PORT

Website: https://simplepurposefulliving.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simplepurposefulliving

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/simplepurposefulliving

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@simplepurposefulliving

Podcast: https://erinqe.podbean.com/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/simplepurposefulliving/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Ascent Nutrition (get 10% off with code TINA): https://goascentnutrition.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Epic Will (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.epicwill.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

vacationactivitiesteensroad triptripspackingtina griffincounter culture mom showerin portsimple purposeful livingtravel checklist
