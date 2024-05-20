Streamline Family Road Trips With Fun Activities and Easy Packing Strategies - Erin Port

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Planning a fun and fulfilling road trip for your family this summer doesn’t have to be a drag! Just ask Erin Port, the founder of Simple Purposeful Living. Erin is also an author and podcast host, and she is an expert at simplifying life so that it’s more enjoyable for everyone. She shares her top tips for organizing an effective road trip when there is a car full of kids to think about. She suggests everything from road trip games to efficient packing techniques that involve ditching the traditional suitcase and embracing organizational containers. Use your time with your family in the car to build relationships, have fun, and explore the world together - stress free!
TAKEAWAYS
Maximize space when you travel and try to stay somewhere along the way with a washer and dryer to minimize the need for extra clothing
Packing cubes are really effective when it comes to utilizing space in the trunk of your car
Your job as a parent is to “set the tone” for the road trip, so have fun with it and keep it stress-free
Don’t forget to have a TRAVEL CHECKLIST when you’re planning a trip
