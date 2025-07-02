RFK Jr.'s Wearables Push is for Surveillance and Profiteering?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr.’s push to flood America with wearables isn’t about health—it’s a trojan horse for biometric surveillance, Big Tech profiteering, and backdoor government access, all funded by HHS ad dollars and tied to shady VC-backed startups with zero real value.
Watch the latest interview to uncover what’s really going on.
#WearablesScam #MedicalSurveillance #RFKjr #FreedomOrControl #HealthOrProfit
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport