The First Resurrection and the Millennial Kingdom Correctly Interpreted (Full Lesson)

Have you ever wondered what happened to the antediluvians? Or have you ever had questions about the first and second resurrections and how they fit into the so-called 'Millennial Kingdom'? You have most likely been exposed to some standard teachings which neglect the truth of these matters as documented in Scripture. From this video, you will come away with a fresh perspective of what the Bible actually says about these mysteries. And you will be amazed.