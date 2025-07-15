BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
It's A Feeling
Thank you for joining us in the heartfelt journey of ISNEX with our song “It’s A Feeling”! We’re overjoyed that this poignant track, which tells the touching story of a young boy navigating a challenging romance with a girl from a troubled family, has resonated with you. The song captures the emotional weight of his decision to part ways due to her mother’s cruelty, blending soulful melodies with a powerful message of resilience and self-discovery. ISNEX is dedicated to crafting music that sparks connection and inspires through authentic storytelling, and we invite you to follow our journey on X, Rumble, Brighteon, and YouTube, where you can find us at @ISNEXISNEX. Each platform offers a unique window into our creative process, with exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and our full catalog of music videos that bring our vision to life. By connecting with us on X, you’ll stay in the loop with real-time updates and join a passionate community, while Rumble and Brighteon showcase our unfiltered energy, and YouTube delivers the complete ISNEX experience. We’d be thrilled if you shared “It’s A Feeling” with others who might connect with its emotional depth, and we encourage you to search for @ISNEXISNEX on your preferred platform, hit follow or subscribe, and become part of the ISNEX family—your support drives us to create more music that moves and uplifts, and we can’t wait to share what’s next!

