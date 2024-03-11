Russian T-72B3 Destroys US-Made M1 Abrams as Russia's Strategy of Attrition Grinds Ukraine Down

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net Update on the conflict in Ukraine for March 10, 2024...

- US President Joe Biden claims Ukraine can “beat Putin” if given the weapons and ammunition to do so;

- The weapons and ammunition simply do not exist in the necessary quantities to do so and what is being sent to Ukraine is performing far short of expectations;

- US-made M1 Abrams destroyed by Russian T-72B3 dispelling the myth of American military superiority;

- Western arms manufacturers continue claiming interest in building facilities inside Ukraine but fail to explain how they would prevent such facilities from being destroyed by Russian missiles and drones;

- The West is failing to deliver sufficient amounts of artillery ammunition with a recent plan to secure rounds from outside the EU falling short of its 800,000 target;

- Increasing talk of more direct Western intervention in Ukraine suggests growing desperation among Western capitals;

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas

