Russian T-72B3 Destroys US-Made M1 Abrams as Russia's Strategy of Attrition Grinds Ukraine Down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net Update on the conflict in Ukraine for March 10, 2024...
- US President Joe Biden claims Ukraine can “beat Putin” if given the weapons and ammunition to do so;
- The weapons and ammunition simply do not exist in the necessary quantities to do so and what is being sent to Ukraine is performing far short of expectations;
- US-made M1 Abrams destroyed by Russian T-72B3 dispelling the myth of American military superiority;
- Western arms manufacturers continue claiming interest in building facilities inside Ukraine but fail to explain how they would prevent such facilities from being destroyed by Russian missiles and drones;
- The West is failing to deliver sufficient amounts of artillery ammunition with a recent plan to secure rounds from outside the EU falling short of its 800,000 target;
- Increasing talk of more direct Western intervention in Ukraine suggests growing desperation among Western capitals;
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas