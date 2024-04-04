BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ARMIES OF WAR 2024 | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | April 4th 2024
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
1
96 views • 04/04/2024

Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:


- Deep dark description of who the enemies are, how they tick and the incredible horror they will be inflicting upon the American people when the civil unrest hits the streets here at home


- We have surpassed the 82% and why this is pivotal


- How will this play out with President Trump as Commander in Chief while Biden is “President” when the military and national Guard are called to duty


- Tragedy brings unity. Unite in truth.


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Keywords
militarypresident trumppodcasttruthjoe bidencivil unrestamerican peopleenemiesnational guardunitycommander in chiefjohn and juancivil unrest preparations
