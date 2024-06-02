© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Being a fan of Star Trek: The Next Generation, I have always been rather disappointed that Commander Data’s inborn curiosity never drove him to ask his best friend in the whole galaxy, “Who is your designer?”.
But I can ask you, “Who’s your designer?”
#CommanderData, #HisDesigner, #YourDesigner