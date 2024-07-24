5. Court TV 2024-7-24 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
07/24/2024 3:30 PM 11th Floor - 1103 Pre Trial - In Custody Held Niesen, Seth
Hearing Status Status for This Hearing set to Held
Start Hearing Hearing started at 07/24/2024 2:14 PM.
Text Defendant refused. Defendant doesnt have counsel per last hearing is wanting to be prose. Case Set over. Bail Maintained. Time Excluded
Add Bulk Hearing Scheduled hearing at 07/30/2024 1:30 PM (Pre Trial - In Custody
Important Points:
- Reverend Benshoof is currently in custody and has declined to come to court.
- There is no attorney of record representing Reverend Benshoof.
- Competency proceedings in a different jurisdiction do not apply to the current cases.
- Despite having ample speedy trial time left, Reverend Benshoof has refused to appear in court.
- The cases have been rescheduled for a later hearing date.
- Bail will be maintained for all cause numbers.
- The court is ensuring that the cases are not assigned to a courtroom where a judicial officer has recused themselves.