5. Court TV 2024-7-24 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
5 followers
0
20 views • 9 months ago

07/24/2024 3:30 PM     11th Floor - 1103     Pre Trial - In Custody    Held    Niesen, Seth

Hearing Status Status for This Hearing set to Held
Start Hearing Hearing started at 07/24/2024 2:14 PM.
Text Defendant refused. Defendant doesnt have counsel per last hearing is wanting to be prose. Case Set over. Bail Maintained. Time Excluded
Add Bulk Hearing Scheduled hearing at 07/30/2024 1:30 PM (Pre Trial - In Custody

Important Points:

  • Reverend Benshoof is currently in custody and has declined to come to court. ​
  • There is no attorney of record representing Reverend Benshoof.
  • Competency proceedings in a different jurisdiction do not apply to the current cases.
  • Despite having ample speedy trial time left, Reverend Benshoof has refused to appear in court. ​
  • The cases have been rescheduled for a later hearing date.
  • Bail will be maintained for all cause numbers.
  • The court is ensuring that the cases are not assigned to a courtroom where a judicial officer has recused themselves.



Keywords
corruptioncourthearingpro se
