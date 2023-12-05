ET Experiencers vs Conspiracies, by Brian Ruhe

This is a blog I wrote on my website at https://www.brianruhe.ca/et-experiencers-vs-conspiracies/

People who have spent their lifetime associating with extraterrestrials give us the highest level raw data to understand this most important of all phenomena.

BUT

This higher realm contact does not give them the equivalent of a Ph. D. in all fields of human endeavour. I and my members at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact have gotten into arguments with contactees because we know more about conspiracies related to their experience, than they do. Such as, the fake moon landings, government suppression of UFO truth, back engineered UFOs, the climate change scam, the secret space program, government relationship with aliens, etc.





It’s a shame that genuine experiencers who risk their reputations by telling the real truth about their actual ET contact, damage themselves in the eyes of video viewers, by displaying an embarrassing lack of knowledge on serious conspiracies that are associated with their ET relationship.





What is to be done about this? I want to promote the truth about experiencers who I trust. Some of them refused to do videos with me, after I challenged their cherish beliefs, with good evidence. They are normal people, who had extraordinary experiences. They do not claim to be fully enlightened beings who have a full grasp on the truth about UFOs and ETs.





My ideal is that people work together, sharing the best of what they have to offer. Those of us who know much more about how the world really works, can help experiencers who don’t know how the world really works. Currently the state of people working together in the UFO community is dismal. Mary Rodwell told me that Rey Hernandez doesn’t even call it a “community” because of all the fractious in-fighting.





So, how should we work with these experiencers? How can we work together as a community with a wholesome purpose?





