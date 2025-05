🌟 Thinking about starting a short-term rental business? 🌟

Discover how to make the most out of platforms like Airbnb and VRBO to maximize your rental potential. πŸ’Ό

πŸŽ™οΈ https://ln.run/ibS2X

πŸ“ˆ Did you know you can also market your property through a private site? πŸš€

John Lewis, the founder of The Virtual Legacy πŸ’Ό, shares his expert insights on various strategies for success in this exciting industry. 🌟

πŸ”— Want to listen to the full episode? Click the link in the bio or the description above!