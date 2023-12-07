Oversight CMTE Preps For Hunter Deposition Amid Hunter's Denied Request To Subpoena Trump

Special Counsel David Weiss blasts Hunter Biden for requesting to subpoena former President Trump. This comes as Hunter's legal team wanted to make the December 13th deposition public. One America's Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige breaks down the details of this latest escalation in the investigation.





Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html