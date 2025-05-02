THE WEF REBRAND: FROM NET ZERO TO NARRATIVE CONTROL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The World Economic Forum is quietly rebranding as its once-popular transhumanist and net-zero agendas face growing global backlash. With EU nations walking back extreme climate policies, a new front may be emerging: government regulation of speech. Is controlling the climate narrative through censorship the next tool for managing public fear?