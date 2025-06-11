BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 7: Abraham's Faithful Servant
Resurrection Life of Jesus
8 views • 3 months ago

Some 4,000 years ago there was a man in the land of Canaan known only as the eldest servant of Abraham. One day he was given the difficult task of traveling to the city of Haran and finding a wife for Isaac. This was like finding the proverbial needle in the haystack yet God set up a divine appointment so that Rebekah unknowingly came out to meet Abraham's servant.

We find that the Lord took care of the impossible but the servant had to do his part as well. God rewarded the servant's faith and Isaac was overjoyed with Rebekah. They were a happy couple until death separated them; however this is not primarily a romantic story, but the chronicle of a faithful, nameless servant who believed God for the impossible and achieved his goal in splendid fashion.

He did not know that in fulfilling Abraham's request, it made him a vital link in the lineage of the Messiah. This chief servant of Abraham intentionally withheld his name to bring the spotlight on God and give Him all the glory but rest assured that we will meet this man in heaven one day and know his name. There is no doubt that he will hold a prominent place in eternity.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1672.pdf

RLJ-1672 -- OCTOBER 7, 2018

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


canaanrebekahglory to godharanabrahams servantwife for isaacdivine appointment - faithlineage of the messiah
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
