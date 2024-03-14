© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Mar 13, 2024
In this episode I will teach you:
- Life hacks to mitigate your exposure to microplastics.
- How microplastics sneak into our lives and impact our health.
- Proven strategies to remove these toxins from your body, using nothing else but Mother Nature.
Never miss an announcement by signing up to my newsletter at www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
Discover the world of natural healing: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-bio
Take my short quiz and find out where you are giving your freedom away! https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/take-the-quiz
Sign up for my free 3-day mini-course: https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/natural-detox-mini-course
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4in0l5-healthy-living-livestream-microplastics-where-do-they-come-from.html