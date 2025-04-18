© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation from 12 to 18 April 2025
💥 From 12 to 18 April 2025, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered 9 group strikes by precision weaponry and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, infrastructure of military airfields, weaponry, ammunition, missile, attack UAVs, & uncrewed surface vehicle depots, UAV operators training centres as well as temporary deployment areas of UKR armed formations & foreign mercs were engaged.
🎯 In morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian FED delivered a group strike by long-range precision weaponry and unmanned aerial vehicles at key UAV production facilities & infrastructure objects of UKR military airfields. The goals of the strike have been achieved. All the assigned objects have been engaged.
🔥 Over past week, units of Sever Group of Forces continued to eliminate AFU formations on the territory of Kursk reg. Aviation, UAVs, & artill inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of 1 tank brig, 4 mech'd brigs, 3 air assault brigs, 1 assault regi't of the AFU, 1 marine brigade, and five territorial DEF brigs. In Belgorod & Kharkov directions, losses were inflicted on units of 5 mech'd brigs, 1 motor'd infantry brig, 1 air assault brig, 1 coastal DEF brig, 1 assault regi't of AFU, & 4 territorial DEF brigs.
▪️ During week, more than 1,900 enemy troops were neutralised in the area of responsibility of the Sever GOFs & 64 UKR servicemen surrend'd. AFU losses to up to 6 tanks, 39 armoured fighting vehicles, 99 motor vehics, six MLRS launchers, including two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launchers, 46 field artillery guns, two anti-aircraft missile systems, eight electronic warfare stations and counter-battery radars, ten ammo & materiel depots.
📍 Units of Zapad GOFs took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of five mech'd brigs, 1 jaeger brig, 2 assault brigs, 1 artill brig of the AFU, 3 territ'l DEF brigs, and one natl guard brig.
▪️ AFU losses to more than 1,730 troops, 2 tanks, & 13 armoured fight vehics, includes 3 US made M113 arm'd pers'l carriers. Also 45 motor vehics, 30 field artill guns, including 7 NATO-made 155-mm self-propelled artillery systems and howi's, 12 elec warfare stations & counter-battery radars, & 21 ammo depots were neutralised.
🚩 Result of active ops, units of the Yug GOFs liberated Kalinovo & Valentinovka (DPR).
🔥 Losses were inflicted on formations of seven mech'd brigs, one airmobile brig, 3 assault brigs, one artill brig, one regiment of UAVs of the AFU, 3 territorial DEF brigs, 3 natl guard brigs, & Azov Special Operations Brig.
▪️ Over past week, AFU losses to more than 2,170 troops, two tanks, 27 armoured fight vehics, including four U.S.-made M113 arm'd pers'l carriers & 1 Stryker arm'd pers'l carrier. 74 motor vehics, 35 field artill guns, includes 4 West made 155-mm field artill guns, 6 elec warfare stations, 27 ammo, fuel, & materiel depots were neutralised.
🚩 Result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Yelizavetovka & Preobrazhenka (DPR).
🔥 Losses inflicted on manpower & hardware of 6 mech'd brigs, 2 assault brigs, 1 airborne brig, 3 jaeger brigs, 1 UAV brig, 1 assault reg't of the AFU, 1 marine brig, & 4 natl guard brigs.
▪️ AFU losses to more than 2,680 troops, 2 tanks, 20 armoured fight vehics, includes 7 US made M113 armoured pers'l carriers. 35 motor vehics, 34 field artill guns, includes 6 US made 155-mm Paladin, 1 French-made CAESAR, & 1 Polish-made Krab SP'd artill guns were neutralised.
↗️ Units of Vostok GOFs continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mech'd brigs, 1 jaeger brig, 1 airmobile brig, 1 air assault brig, 1 mtn assault brig of the AFU, 1 marine brig, 3 territ'l DEF brigs, & 1 natl guard brig.
▪️ AFU losses to more than 1,020 troops, 1 tank, 8 armd fight vehics, 20 motor vehics, 18 field artill guns, includes 3 NATO-made field artill guns, & 4 elec warfare stations.
📍 Dnepr GOFs' units took more lines & positions. Losses inflicted on manpower & hardware of 3 mech'd brigs, 1 mtn assault brig, 3 coastal DEF brigs of the AFU, & 3 territorial DEF brigs.
▪️ AFU losses to more than 540 troops, 4 armoured fight vehics, 56 motor vehics. One US made HIMARS MLRS launcher, 12 field artill guns, nine elec warfare stations, counter-battery radars, & 16 ammo depots were neutralised.
🎯 Over past week, AD units shot down one F-16 aircraft of the UKR Air Force, 45 US made JDAM guided aerial bombs & 29 HIMARS MLRS projectiles as well as 1,618 fixed-wing UAVs.
📊 Total, since the beginning of the SMO, the AFU losses amounted to:
▫️ 661 aircraft,
▫️ 283 helicopters,
▫️ 52,592 unmanned aerial vehicles,
▫️ 603 anti-aircraft missile systems,
▫️ 22,920 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,
▫️ 1,541 MLRS combat vehicles,
▫️ 23,820 field artillery guns and mortars,
▫️ 34,317 units of support military vehicles.