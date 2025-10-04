'Intentional' Live Season 1, Ep. 96: 4-10-2025 -- "Parents' Guide To Homeschool"

Per the US Data on Homeschooling statistics...Homeschooling is the fastest-growing form of education in the U.S., and it is now bordering on the mainstream. Homeschooling statistics suggest that parent-led home-based education can be superior to public education if done right.





Join us as today's guest, Sam Sorbo, shares how to empower families to embrace educational freedom and innovative learning approaches. Sam is an education freedom advocate, actress, author, speaker, radio and podcast host, homeschool mom and wife of Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs on 'X').





The 'Intentional' Podcast is available on the 'Intentional' channel on Facebook, Rumble, Substack, Patreon, Brighteon, Apple Podcasts and X. You can also follow Mic Meow at intentionalpodcast.org.





You can view our current and past 'Intentional' episodes anytime here or at https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277





Intentional is broadcast live at Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 2PM ET and Music on W4HC Radio – Health Café Live, part of Talk 4 Radio on the Talk 4 Media Network. Intentional TV Show is viewed on Talk 4 TV.





Intentional Podcast is also available on Talk 4 Media, Talk 4 Podcasting, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible, and over 100 other podcast outlets.