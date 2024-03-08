When Caiaphas met Jesus.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From ancient writings of Caiaphas the high priest at the time of Jesus Christ 2000 years ago. How Jesus appeared in front of him, after he was resurrected. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins, and is risen according to the scriptures.