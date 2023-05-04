© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Radio discussion of the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Was Oswald the only shooter? This video includes extremely graphic photos of the assassination of 35th president of the United States. These pictures are necessary to see in order to determine if we were lied to by our government.
Warning: Extreme graphic material.