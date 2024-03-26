Canada in Serious Trouble, Banking Social Credit score, Rain Tax, crumbling socialized healthcare

To watch Full episode go here ! - https://rumble.com/v4kw9eu-mike-in-the-night-e552-next-weeks-news-today-headlines-call-ins.html





Proponents of the social credit score-linked banking paradigm say it will make Canadian banks more “inclusive,” allowing them to easily access user data on demand while being able to share information with one another.





A World Bank partner called Open Banking Excellence (OBE), which originated in the United Kingdom, is proudly boasting right now that it will incorporate social credit scores with people’s banking information in Canada. Canadians will likely receive digital “cash” and identification in a “convenient,” all-in-one and “inclusive” place.





“It’s about having that fairer, more inclusive, more open society,” said OBE founder Helen Child, making sure to use all the popular buzzwords to make her project sound like a dream come true for the world.





Moving towards a cashless society

Disturbingly, OBE already operates in some 40 different countries, claiming that it aims to “create exceptional platforms and content that promotes knowledge sharing, new thinking and partnerships within the industry – catalyzing the adoption of Open Finance and Data for better financial inclusion worldwide.”





Child’s use of the term “open society” is also disturbing in that this is the ideology championed by international billionaire agitator George Soros. It implies open borders, no more prisons, and out-of-control crime without punishment, all of this substantiating “progressive” changes for the world.





How forcing Canadians and others around the world to maintain high social credit scores in order to buy and sell constitutes “inclusivity” and “fairness” remains unknown. OBE officials and other proponents of the construct never really say.