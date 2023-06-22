BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We Are Living in Strange and CRAZY Times Right Now!
NJT Report
NJT Report
15 views • 06/22/2023

We Are Living in Strange and CRAZY Times Right 00:00 Incredible Whoppers
00:42 Aliens and Robots
03:40 "Digital America" a step closer to loss of Freedom
05:24 History of Identifying people (we belong to God or the State?)
07:18 Digitizing all of Humanity for their global agenda
12:46 Panama and Bitcoin

Frank and Angie's videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your late retirement. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!

BLOG: Welcome to Gringo Good Samaritans, integrated with our 8 years of living in Cuenca Ecuador and traveling the world. We create informative videos and articles helping people come to awareness of what's happening in our world so they can enjoy their retire early lifestyle with their families, healthy, happy and free! http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/

Do You Love an Alcoholic? Allow us to offer encouragement. We've been there and done that and now we share with you the positive results of an addiction healed and a marriage saved! The Alcoholism Trap - https://goo.gl/35S45w


Detach from an Alcoholic Spouse - https://goo.gl/mvjHn9




Keywords
aliensroboticsdemonspentagonufosrobotsgood vs evilalien invasioncrazy timesaliens in backyard
